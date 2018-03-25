Funeral arrangements announced for VictoryLand owner Milton McGregor

Funeral arrangements have been announced for VictoryLand owner and developer Milton McGregor.

McGregor's funeral will be held Wednesday at Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church in Montgomery at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at noon.

The 78-year-old passed away in his sleep Sunday at his home in Montgomery.

McGregor will be remembered for his passionate fight for his dog track and electronic bingo casino in Shorter, which was the economic engine for Macon County until it was embroiled in political and legal controversy. McGregor invested his time and money to keep VictoryLand open until his death.

Before 2010, McGregor was known for his commercials where he emphatically stated, “You can be a winner too." McGregor’s "Midas touch" in Macon County came under fire after Gov. Bob Riley established a Task Force on Illegal Gambling in 2008, shutting down gaming operations across Alabama with State Trooper raids.

Around 100 Alabama State Troopers arrived at VictoryLand on Jan. 29, 2010, with a search warrant to seize the electronic bingo machines, but a temporary restraining order stopped the Troopers outside the facility. On Feb. 4, 2010, the Alabama Supreme Court lifted the restraining orders, allowing VictoryLand and other casinos to be raided by the state. In order to fight a raid, VictoryLand closed its doors.

Macon County had a constitutional amendment for bingo, which many widely interpreted as a green light for electronic bingo. Those against the operation stated the amendment didn’t say the word “electronic” which was an issue in the legal battles.

In March of 2010, VictoryLand reopened its doors, with another temporary restraining order, which would prohibit any raid at the casino. The Macon County Sheriff, which by law regulated bingo operations and the then-District Attorney E. Paul Jones told WSFA 12 News the machines were legal based on the rules set out in an Alabama Supreme Court order. That grand re-opening was short-lived.

In late 2010, McGregor was among 11 defendants indicted in a federal vote-buying scheme to legalize electronic bingo in Alabama. In 2011, the federal jury was hung on the counts regarding McGregor, and he walked away an innocent man. McGregor and other defendants were retried before another federal jury, where McGregor was acquitted of all charges in early 2012.

VictoryLand was reopened again in December 2012. The Attorney General’s Office, which was then occupied by Luther Strange, filed a complaint regarding the casino’s liquor license. A hearing was held by the ABC board, and the license was granted by the state.

In February 2013, VictoryLand was raided by Alabama State Troopers by a search warrant which was ‘reluctantly signed’ by Circuit Judge Tom Young. Young made that handwritten note that on the signed warrant which was obtained through the appeals court by a writ of mandamus.

In 2014, McGregor finally got his day in court, as appointed Montgomery Circuit Judge William Shashy presided over the trial. Shashy ultimately ruled on fairness and equal protection, not the legality of electronic bingo. The order accused the state of cherry-picking what facilities would remain open, and which would remain closed.

Shashy later issued a response, clarifying his ruling, and granting the machines and money back to the Macon County casino. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled against Shashy on appeal.

VictoryLand reopened for a third time in late 2016 and has remained open.

McGregor is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Turner McGregor. He is also survived by his daughter, Kim McGregor and her husband Dan Hix, another daughter Cindy and her husband Lewis Benefield, and seven grandchildren.

“While Milton McGregor was a fierce and at all cost competitor, I did respect him for his unconditional love for Pat and the girls. So today regardless of our different views on gambling we should all show love to Milton and his family he loved so dearly,” said John W. Giles, Past President Christian Coalition of Alabama.

McGregor was born in Hartford, located in Geneva County in 1939.

