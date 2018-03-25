FIRST ALERT: A few showers Sunday, cool down Monday

A massive fire ignited at the Brantley Recycling Center in Crenshaw County this morning. County EMA Director Elliott Jones has asked anyone within a quarter mile of the facility to evacuate. The Brantley High Gym will serve as a shelter for any evacuees.

PHOTO COURTESY: CRENSHAW COUNTY EMA

Cloudy skies and mild temperatures today as a frontal boundary moves through the region. The frontal passage will likely produce a few showers today so keep an umbrella close by. Rain coverage will be isolated to scattered at best. That means rain isn't grunted for your area but what will be hit-or-miss showers moving through the state. One of those showers could slide through your area so keep an umbrella within arms reach.

Highs today will be near 80 degrees this afternoon and lows tonight will be cooler than last night. We'll be behind the front tonight and that will lead to overnight lows down into the lower 50s. The cool, dry air will dominate the state tomorrow, limiting afternoon highs in the low 60s.

We'll deal with relatively calm conditions Tuesday and Wednesday as we warm back up. We'll reach the 70s Tuesday and 80s by Wednesday. During this time we'll be watching our next storm system approach from the west. A cold front will look to sweep through the state Thursday into Friday. This will likely produce widespread rain with embedded thunderstorms.

It's still far too early to talk above severe weather potential with this system. But I will mention the potential for a few strong storms. So stay connected over the next coming days as we gain more information on this system.

