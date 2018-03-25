Man shot dead in Troy Saturday night

The Troy Police Department is receiving help from the Pike County District Attorney's Office and Pike County Coroner's Office in conducting what they are calling a murder investigation.

Troy police say Jamarion Deandre Edwards, 27, was shot and killed Saturday night. Police found Edwards' body on Watkins Court.

Anyone with information related to the event is asked to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-566-5555.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.