WSFA brings home awards from ABBYs

Maria Martin (left) and Michael Doudna (far right) pose with WSFA 12 News General Manager Mark Bunting (center) after winning ABBYs. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Saturday evening in Hoover, the Alabama Broadcasters Association held its annual ABBY Awards in the Hyatt Regency/Wynfrey Hotel.

WSFA 12 News Sports Reporter/Anchor Maria Martin and WSFA 12 News Political News reporter Michael Doudna brought home awards.

Maria took home the ABBY Alabama Sports Reporter of the Year Award, and Michael won the Judges Award of Merit for News Reporter.

WOW! So honored to win the ABBY Alabama Sports Reporter of the Year Award. (All I said at the beginning of my speech was wow). Alabama being my home has been such a blessing and I love the sports and people in the state so much. Love working with such a fun team! @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/pAipHKt7rT — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) March 25, 2018

Maria has been a member of the WSFA 12 Sports team since 2016. Michael has been with the WSFA family since 2015.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.