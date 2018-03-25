WSFA brings home awards from ABBYs - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

WSFA brings home awards from ABBYs

Maria Martin (left) and Michael Doudna (far right) pose with WSFA 12 News General Manager Mark Bunting (center) after winning ABBYs. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Maria Martin (left) and Michael Doudna (far right) pose with WSFA 12 News General Manager Mark Bunting (center) after winning ABBYs. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
HOOVER, AL (WSFA) -

Saturday evening in Hoover, the Alabama Broadcasters Association held its annual ABBY Awards in the Hyatt Regency/Wynfrey Hotel.

WSFA 12 News Sports Reporter/Anchor Maria Martin and WSFA 12 News Political News reporter Michael Doudna brought home awards.

Maria took home the ABBY Alabama Sports Reporter of the Year Award, and Michael won the Judges Award of Merit for News Reporter.

Maria has been a member of the WSFA 12 Sports team since 2016. Michael has been with the WSFA family since 2015.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

