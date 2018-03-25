Traffic backed up on I-85 NB due to multi-vehicle crash near Tallassee

A multi-vehicle accident on I-85 northbound near mile marker 26 has traffic backed up. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Alabama State Troopers are working a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 northbound.

According to ALEA, the crash is near mile marker 26. A picture shows the crash appears to be near the Tallassee exit.

Traffic maps show the backup starts in Shorter and extends to Auburn. U.S. Highway 80 would be an alternate route around the traffic.

