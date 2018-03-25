BJ Smith hoping to break out this year for Trojans

In his third year with the Troy Trojans, former Stanhope Elmore running back BJ Smith is counting on a breakout season.

“With time comes experience so I feel better going into my third year,” said Smith. “Just coming out and looking forward to getting better each and every day and competing with my teammates.”

No more Jordan Chunn or Josh Anderson in the backfield which has opened up the race to be the top back for the Trojans with Smith right in the running.

“BJ is a guy I think that is ready,” said head coach Neal Brown. “It’s time for him. He’s going into year three. I think he’s been one of our better special teams players. It’s time for him and I think he’s ready to take that next step because he’s more healthy than he has been.”

“He’s like the biggest leader in that room right now,” said quarterback Sawyer Smith. “I think BJ, Jamarius, KP, and Frye and all those guys will do good.”

A three-headed monster could emerge from the Trojan backfield with Smith, Kevin Perkins, and Jamarius Henderson which makes Smith push even harder every day at practice.

“Competition is always going to bring out the best in you,” said Smith. “We all want to compete against each other and with each other. The competition is definitely going to bring out the best in everybody.”

The Trojans will be back on the practice field next week getting ready for the T-Day game on April 22.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.