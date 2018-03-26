Amanda: Chilly, breezy Monday will turn into a warmer Tuesday

Talk about a case of the Monday's...

We were mostly cloudy, windy and much cooler today when compared to our wonderfully warm weekend weather. Most spots in south Alabama struggled to make it into the 60s, and many cities and towns across central portions of the state just hung tight in the upper 40s/low 50s.

Our temperatures will stay consistent throughout the night with an overcast sky sticking around, but trust me when I say this major cool off was just a small hiccup in our overall weather pattern. We will get even warmer over the next few days!

Temperatures quickly rebound into the 70s tomorrow and near 80° Wednesday ahead of our next weather maker. It arrives Thursday along with a cold front, so periods of heavy rain will be likely and some thunderstorms are also possible.

The severe weather set up appears rather limited at this time, but that threat is not zero. Impacts will most likely be from heavy, soaking rain - but some strong storms could also pop up as the boundary moves through the state.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.