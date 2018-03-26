Amanda: Workweek Starts Cool/Cloudy, Turns Warm (& Potentially Stormy)...

After our gloriously warm weekend, it's make to reality as cooler air has quickly made a comeback here in Alabama for the start of the workweek. Highs today will struggle, big time... many cities and towns won't be able to get out of the 50s thanks to very little sunshine and a strong easterly breeze.

There will likely be a few spots who warm up a bit more than others, but even the "hot" spots won't be hot today; the mildest of places will likely only get into the lower 60s by the end of the afternoon.

Our Monday will also feature the potential for a few quick-hitting showers from time to time, but nothing significant in the form of storms. Most will trend on the drier side today because coverage of rain is only around 20%, but don't be surprised if you run into a rogue shower.

If you were a huge fan of the warm weekend we just had and were wondering when the Spring-like conditions returns, you won't have to wait long!! We quickly rebound into the upper 60s/lows 70s tomorrow and then we will be nearing 80° again by Wednesday. Just like this quick cool down we are experiencing now, the large jump in temperatures will be happening ahead of our next weather maker... a cold front arrives Thursday, and with it comes a better coverage of showers and some isolated storms.

The big thing we will be watching is periods of heavy rain and also a low-end threat for a few storms that could be a bit stronger. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but we will keep an eye on the forecast and let you know if that threat appears to grow.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.