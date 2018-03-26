Eric: Breezy, cooler Monday

After a warm weekend, cooler air returns Monday.

Highs will struggle to get much above the 60-degree mark with mostly cloudy skies. There will be a few quick-hitting showers from time to time, but nothing significant. We quickly rebound into the 70s tomorrow and near 80 degrees Wednesday.

Our next substantial weather maker arrives Thursday as a cold front approaches. Periods of heavy rain will be likely. The severe weather threat appears rather limited at this time, but that threat is not zero.

Watch Today in Alabama for the latest on your Monday forecast.

