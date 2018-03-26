Eric: Monday's weather completely different from the weekend

We're coming off a weekend that was generally warm, sunny and pleasant. Today will be none of those things. Cool, easterly winds will wedge us into a very different forecast today. While it's not exactly pleasant, we'll rebound quickly before tracking our next substantial storm system later in the week.

TODAY: Clouds will dominate the forecast today with a stiff east breeze aiding in keeping us much cooler. Temps from morning into afternoon won't be a whole lot different. The lack of sunshine (outside of a few lucky breaks) and a fresh supply of cooler air will greatly limit daytime warming.

Afternoon temperatures may very well stay in the 40s across our eastern counties with 50s more likely across the heart of central Alabama.

LOOKING AHEAD: We'll slowly climb out of this tomorrow, but it really takes until Wednesday to fully break out with highs back to 80 degrees. Our next storm system will arrive in the form of a cold front Thursday. Periods of heavy rain will be possible with this system, accompanied by a non-zero risk for severe weather.

The severe element does not appear very impressive at this time. It would take a solid model shift to change that, but it's not impossible we have at least a marginal risk to watch for.

Sunshine should return heading into next weekend.

