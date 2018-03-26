Be cautious of unlicensed security salespeople - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Be cautious of unlicensed security salespeople

The Alabama Electronic Security Board of Licensure says there are approximately 700 home security providers, but there are a few unlicensed individuals who will prey on the elderly. (Source: WSFA 12 News) The Alabama Electronic Security Board of Licensure says there are approximately 700 home security providers, but there are a few unlicensed individuals who will prey on the elderly. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Charlotte Blake recently got a taste of what it’s like to be confronted with an unscrupulous home security salesman.

She says her husband kindly told the man they were happy with their current system and the man reportedly said something along the lines of ‘needing to be careful with your next burglary.’

Therein lies the alert from the Alabama Electronic Security Board of Licensure.

There are more than 700 licensed home security providers, but there are a few unlicensed folks who prey on elderly citizens. The typical scenario is the salesman will show up unannounced at the home despite a security sign near the door clearly stating the home has a security system.

Those connected to the underworld of home security generally come out during the spring and summer months.

Alabama is ranked fourth in the country in the number of home burglaries, according to one study.

Reporter Bryan Henry is working on details for this story coming up in afternoon updates and our evening newscasts.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

