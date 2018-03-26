Buyer Beware: Unscrupulous home security sales rise with the temps

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.More >>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
A Butler County babysitter is now charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old little girl who died earlier this month.More >>
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
it took two days and a lot of manpower, but a massive fire at a south Alabama recycling center that started Sunday morning has finally been fully extinguished.More >>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
Charlotte Blake got a taste of what it’s like to be confronted with an unscrupulous home security salesman.More >>
Before you pick a place to dine out, find out which restaurants scored high and low in this week's county health inspections.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will conduct five public listening sessions to determine how the state’s portion of a federal settlement with Volkswagen should be used to reduce diesel pollution...More >>
A Mississippi company is recalling around 35 tons (31.75 metric tons) of catfish products that might have been tainted by a compound that poses a public health concern.More >>
Jason's Deli has released a list of locations that were affected by a data breach in December of 2017. The list, which is posted on their website, showed a total 164 locations affected.More >>
WSFA's Tax Action Line is coming soon to help all taxpayers with their filing questions. To save time when you call, here are answers to some of the most asked questions.More >>
A free tax clinic is now open in Dothan.More >>
Blogger Sarah Carlson says she's tried dozens of money saving apps, and narrowed it down to the five she keeps on her homescreen for savings, starting with an app that pays you just for walking in the store - Shopkick.More >>
