Video shows Montgomery apartment complex arson that ended with arrest

Kayla Nicole Grayer is charged with first-degree arson after a fire at a Montgomery apartment complex. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)

A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson after court documents say she admitted to setting fire to an occupied apartment unit Friday night.

According to court documents, Kayla Nicole Grayer, 18, barricaded herself inside a bedroom at a unit of the Addison Park Apartment complex on South Burbank Drive.

Firefighters responded to the complex shortly after 10 p.m. where they found heavy flames coming from a first-floor apartment. Firefighters contained the flames to a single bedroom, though a second-floor unit also sustained fire and smoke exposure. Two people were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Flames could be seen shooting from the window in a video obtained by WSFA 12 News. The person who recorded the video did not wish to be identified.

Investigators interviewed Grayer's mother, Veronica McNeal, who stated her daughter barricaded herself inside her bedroom where she destroyed property and broke windows. McNeal said she discovered the fire only after her daughter opened the door and continued to destroy things throughout the apartment.

Grayer was taken into custody and interviewed Saturday at which time she admitted to investigators she'd intentionally set the fire and got onto a bed in an effort to hurt herself. She later changed her mind, according to the court documents, and left the bedroom.

The investigation is ongoing by the Montgomery Fire and Rescue's Bureau of Investigations.

Grayer was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond.

