Video shows Montgomery apartment complex arson that ended with arrest

The FBI is searching for a serial bank robber who has hit multiple banks across Alabama since the beginning of 2018. FBI officials say the unidentified suspect started targeting PNC Bank locations on Jan. 5.More >>
A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson after court documents say she admitted to setting fire to an occupied apartment unit Friday night.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>
Several arrests have been made in the investigation of a string of car burglaries in the Dothan area, according to Dothan police.More >>
A man has been arrested and charged with murder in a shooting death early Tuesday morning outside a Montgomery hotel.More >>
A man originally arrested for a 2016 felony murder has now been convicted.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
A judge has set a trial date for a police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Montgomery, Alabama.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed legislation that gives the state's death row inmates a new option in how they will be executed.More >>
