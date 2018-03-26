Woman charged with arson at Montgomery apartment complex

A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson after court documents say she admitted to setting fire to an occupied apartment unit Friday night.More >>
Several arrests have been made in the investigation of a string of car burglaries in the Dothan area, according to Dothan police.More >>
A man has been arrested and charged with murder in a shooting death early Tuesday morning outside a Montgomery hotel.More >>
A man originally arrested for a 2016 felony murder has now been convicted.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
A judge has set a trial date for a police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Montgomery, Alabama.More >>
The FBI is searching for a serial bank robber who has hit multiple banks across Alabama since the beginning of 2018. FBI officials say the unidentified suspect started targeting PNC Bank locations on Jan. 5.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed legislation that gives the state's death row inmates a new option in how they will be executed.More >>
Fifteen people in the River Region have been indicted and were arrested Wednesday for federal gun charges, according to Louis V. Franklin, Sr. United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama.More >>
