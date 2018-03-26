College recruitment event for Montgomery high school juniors, seniors

The YMCA of Greater Montgomery and Leadership Montgomery are partnering together to host a college recruitment event.

This event is for high school juniors and seniors from all backgrounds who may be the first of their family to attend college, according to officials. It will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. inside Goodwyn Hall on the campus of AUM.

The following are just some of the colleges will be represented:

The University of Alabama

AUM

Troy Montgomery

Troy University

Auburn University

Huntingdon

Miles College

Tuskegee

The Armed Forces

Some of the topics that will be discussed during the event are financial aid assistance, college life which will be led by a college student panel, budgeting time and money, and choosing a major.

To register, visit this link or call 334-219-4586.

