College recruitment event for Montgomery high school juniors, se - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

College recruitment event for Montgomery high school juniors, seniors

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The YMCA of Greater Montgomery and Leadership Montgomery are partnering together to host a college recruitment event.

This event is for high school juniors and seniors from all backgrounds who may be the first of their family to attend college, according to officials. It will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. inside Goodwyn Hall on the campus of AUM.

The following are just some of the colleges will be represented:

  • The University of Alabama
  • AUM
  • Troy Montgomery
  • Troy University
  • Auburn University
  • Huntingdon
  • Miles College
  • Tuskegee
  • The Armed Forces

Some of the topics that will be discussed during the event are financial aid assistance, college life which will be led by a college student panel, budgeting time and money, and choosing a major.

To register, visit this link or call 334-219-4586. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Class Act

    Compassion filled classroom at Coosada Elementary

    Compassion filled classroom at Coosada Elementary

    Monday, March 26 2018 2:35 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:35:16 GMT
    Janice Weekley, your this week's Class Act! (Source: WSFA 12 News)Janice Weekley, your this week's Class Act! (Source: WSFA 12 News)
    Janice Weekley, your this week's Class Act! (Source: WSFA 12 News)Janice Weekley, your this week's Class Act! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    One teacher at Coosada Elementary wants to make it fun and beneficial for her students and her name is Janice Weekley.

    More >>

    One teacher at Coosada Elementary wants to make it fun and beneficial for her students and her name is Janice Weekley.

    More >>

  • Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:19:03 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:33:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...(AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...

    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.

    More >>

    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.

    More >>

  • Diplomats ousted: US, Europe punish Russia over spy case

    Diplomats ousted: US, Europe punish Russia over spy case

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-03-26 12:39:43 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:31:45 GMT
    The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close. (Source: CNN)The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close. (Source: CNN)

    Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.

    More >>

    Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly