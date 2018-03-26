Compassion filled classroom at Coosada Elementary - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Class Act

Compassion filled classroom at Coosada Elementary

COOSADA, AL (WSFA) -

Kindergarten is an exciting time: kids are learning new things during their first real school experience. One teacher at Coosada Elementary wants to make it fun and beneficial for her students and her name is Janice Weekley.

When picking a career path, Weekley wanted to do something to help others. That was when she realized her skill set would fit well in a classroom environment. 

"I decided I wanted to do something to serve people, so education because a way to do that. I think that this was my calling; being an education has been very satisfying role in my life, and it is just a great job to have," Weekley said.

It takes a special person to work with youngster on a daily basis, and Weekley is just that. The person who nominated her praised the amount of patience and love she bring to her classroom each day to help the kiddos grow.

"When they first come to us they know pretty much nothing, or very little, and then as they grow throughout the year they start reading and adding - it's  such a blessing to watch that growth.  They all come from different backgrounds, nobody is perfect, they all have different things that come with them in their little package of their body and I have learned to be willing to work with whatever God sends my way," Weekley said.

After over a dozen years as a teacher, Weekley feels like her experience as an educator has truly come full circle.

"It's very humbling. We work hard day in and day out, and sometimes it doesn't get recognized. That's okay, because that is not what I am here for. That's just an honor - it's like a little icing on the cake," Weekley said.

Congratulation Mrs. Weekley, you are this week's Class Act!

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

