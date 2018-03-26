Activist, Rev. Kenneth Glasgow among 2 charged with capital murder

The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.

One of the suspects, Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow, 52, is a local pastor and community activist.

Police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle Sunday just before 11 p.m. at Stringer Street A.M.E. Church on Stringer Street in Dothan.

While in the area, officers discovered a wrecked vehicle at the intersection of Lake Street and Allen Road. Inside was a 23-year-old Dothan woman, identified as Breunia Jennings. She'd been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers detained several people at the scene and transported them to the police department.

After interviews, investigators arrested Glasgow and another suspect, 26-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes, on a charge of capital murder.

Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said an investigation shows Townes fired the shot that killed Jennings while Glasgow was driving.

Both are being held without bond.

