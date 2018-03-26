3 Montgomery crash victims identified as children, 80-year-old - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

3 Montgomery crash victims identified as children, 80-year-old

A crash on West Fairview Avenue resulted in the deaths of three people Saturday. (Source: WSFA 12 News) A crash on West Fairview Avenue resulted in the deaths of three people Saturday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Police Department has identified the three victims in a fatal crash Saturday night. 

MPD has identified the victims as 80-year-old John Moore, 7-year-old Azariah Baldwin, and 12-year-old Desmond Moore. The three were all in the same vehicle at the time of the crash. 

According to police, officers and medics responded to the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Oak Street Saturday at around 4:30 p.m. The crash involved a 2002 Chevrolet Impala and a 1993 Chevrolet Geo. John Moore was the driver of the Geo and the children were passengers. 

The three victims were pronounced dead at Baptist Medical Center South after sustaining fatal injuries. The driver and passengers in the Impala were not injured. 

MPD's initial investigation suggests the Impala was traveling eastbound on Fairview Avenue and the Geo was traveling westbound on Fairview when they collided at the Oak Street intersection. Police are still investigating. 

