Tuskegee police chief Lester Patrick resigns - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Tuskegee police chief Lester Patrick resigns

Chief Lester Patrick. (Source: Tuskegee Police Department website) Chief Lester Patrick. (Source: Tuskegee Police Department website)
TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) -

The Tuskegee police chief has resigned, according to the city manager. 

Tuskegee City Manager Bernard Houston confirmed that Chief Lester Patrick resigned from his position Friday. The city is not releasing a reason for the resignation at this time. 

There is an acting interim police chief, and the city will release more details on the hiring process for a new chief. 

