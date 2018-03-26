Recycling center blaze in south AL extinguished after 2 days

A view of the flames taken Sunday as crews worked to extinguish the blaze. (Source: Crenshaw County EMA)

It took two days and a lot of manpower, but a massive fire at Brantley Recycle Center that started Sunday morning has finally been extinguished.

The massive blaze started in the Crenshaw County city of Brantley around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Half of the 10-acre property was engulfed in flames at one point, according to the owner.

Crews remained on the scene throughout Sunday night into Monday and were able to keep the fire contained. They said it's a little bit harder to stop plastic from burning so they had to call in crews from as far away as Kentucky to help.

"Plastic is very hard to extinguish with water," said the EPA Emergency Response Program's Kevin Eichinger. "Takes a lot of water to extinguish plastic as opposed to using, you know, water to extinguish a house fire, it's mainly made of wood. So in order to quickly and efficiently put it out, we have to bring in clean field dirt and smother it."

Eichinger said that process takes time, "especially when you know the incident occurred early morning on a Sunday morning, it's very difficult to get access to clean field dirt."

The cause of the blaze remains a mystery. The owner estimates damages of around $1 million.

Tests have been done on the air, and officials say there are no immediate threats to the public.

Here's what the recycling center looks like from a Google satellite view.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.