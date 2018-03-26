Recycling center blaze in south AL extinguished after 2 days - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Recycling center blaze in south AL extinguished after 2 days

Drone video shows the fires still burning Monday afternoon at a Brantley recycling center. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Drone video shows the fires still burning Monday afternoon at a Brantley recycling center. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
A view of the flames taken Sunday as crews worked to extinguish the blaze. (Source: Crenshaw County EMA) A view of the flames taken Sunday as crews worked to extinguish the blaze. (Source: Crenshaw County EMA)
(Source: Opp Fire Department Facebook) (Source: Opp Fire Department Facebook)
BRANTLEY, AL (WSFA) -

It took two days and a lot of manpower, but a massive fire at Brantley Recycle Center that started Sunday morning has finally been extinguished.

The massive blaze started in the Crenshaw County city of Brantley around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Half of the 10-acre property was engulfed in flames at one point, according to the owner.

Crews remained on the scene throughout Sunday night into Monday and were able to keep the fire contained. They said it's a little bit harder to stop plastic from burning so they had to call in crews from as far away as Kentucky to help.

"Plastic is very hard to extinguish with water," said the EPA Emergency Response Program's Kevin Eichinger. "Takes a lot of water to extinguish plastic as opposed to using, you know, water to extinguish a house fire, it's mainly made of wood. So in order to quickly and efficiently put it out, we have to bring in clean field dirt and smother it."

Eichinger said that process takes time, "especially when you know the incident occurred early morning on a Sunday morning, it's very difficult to get access to clean field dirt."

The cause of the blaze remains a mystery. The owner estimates damages of around $1 million.

Tests have been done on the air, and officials say there are no immediate threats to the public.

Here's what the recycling center looks like from a Google satellite view.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case

    US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-03-26 12:39:43 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:11:59 GMT
    The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close. (Source: CNN)The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close. (Source: CNN)

    Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.

    More >>

    Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.

    More >>

  • White House disputes porn star's claim she was threatened

    White House disputes porn star's claim she was threatened

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-26 04:49:19 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:10:14 GMT
    (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

  • Recycling center blaze in south AL extinguished after 2 days

    Recycling center blaze in south AL extinguished after 2 days

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:44 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:44:20 GMT
    Drone video shows the fires still burning Monday afternoon at a Brantley recycling center. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Drone video shows the fires still burning Monday afternoon at a Brantley recycling center. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    it took two days and a lot of manpower, but a massive fire at a south Alabama recycling center that started Sunday morning has finally been fully extinguished.

    More >>

    it took two days and a lot of manpower, but a massive fire at a south Alabama recycling center that started Sunday morning has finally been fully extinguished.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly