YMCA, Leadership Montgomery to host college prep event

The YMCA and Leadership Montgomery are hosting a teen summit for high school seniors and juniors.

The college recruitment event is Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Auburn Montgomery's Goodwyn Hall.

Representatives from The University of Alabama, AUM, Troy Montgomery, Troy University, Auburn University, Huntingdon College, Miles College, Tuskegee, and The Armed Forces will be there.

Topics include financial aid, budgeting time and money, and choosing a major.

