YMCA, Leadership Montgomery to host college prep event

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.More >>
Five people have been arrested on various charges, including a mom who is also facing a neglect charge.More >>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.More >>
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
it took two days and a lot of manpower, but a massive fire at a south Alabama recycling center that started Sunday morning has finally been fully extinguished.More >>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
Charlotte Blake got a taste of what it’s like to be confronted with an unscrupulous home security salesman.More >>
