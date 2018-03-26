Lanes of I-65 NB in Letohatchee open after vehicle fire - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Lanes of I-65 NB in Letohatchee open after vehicle fire

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
LETOHATCHEE, AL (WSFA) -

Lanes of Interstate 65 northbound are back open near Letohatchee after a commercial vehicle fire.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, lanes of I-65 northbound were closed as officials worked to clear the roadway.

Cpl. Jesse Thornton with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says state troopers responded to the scene of the fire Monday night.

We are working on getting more information from officials about the fire and will continue to update this story.

  Heineken 'Sometimes, lighter is better' ad pulled over racism complaints

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:19 AM EDT2018-03-27 10:19:18 GMT
    In the commercial with the tagline "Sometimes, lighter is better," a bartender spots a white woman across the bar. He slides a bottle of Heineken past a couple of black people before it winds up in front of the white woman.

  Mother facing deportation after allegedly stealing a salad

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:29 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:29:02 GMT

    A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico. 

  How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

    After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network. 

