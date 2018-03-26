Lanes of I-65 NB in Letohatchee open after vehicle fire - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Lanes of I-65 NB in Letohatchee open after vehicle fire

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
LETOHATCHEE, AL (WSFA) -

Lanes of Interstate 65 northbound are back open near Letohatchee after a commercial vehicle fire.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, lanes of I-65 northbound were closed as officials worked to clear the roadway.

Cpl. Jesse Thornton with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says state troopers responded to the scene of the fire Monday night.

We are working on getting more information from officials about the fire and will continue to update this story.

