Traffic backed up on I-65 NB in Letohatchee due to reported vehicle fire

Traffic is slow on Interstate 65 northbound in Letohatchee because of a reported commercial vehicle fire.

According to Cpl. Jesse Thornton with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, state troopers are responding to the scene in Lowndes County. He said traffic will be affected until troopers are able to clear the area.

Motorists should use caution.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.