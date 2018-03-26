Traffic backed up on I-65 NB in Letohatchee due to reported vehicle fire

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.
Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. (MBUSI) is accepting applications for its Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics Apprenticeship Program. Candidates have until Friday, March 30 to apply.
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.
All four lanes of U.S. Highway 80 (Selma Highway) are blocked due to a crash.
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.
Traffic is slow on Interstate 65 northbound in Letohatchee because of a reported commercial vehicle fire.
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.
A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.
