Family remembers charitable child with lunch account to help others

Aubry would use his lunch account to buy lunch for anyone who didn't have money for food. (Source: Houlditch family)

Lunch: it was one of the best times of the day for 10-year-old Aubry Houlditch. The joy he had for juice boxes and chicken nuggets was shared freely with others.

For Aubry's mother, Dondra Houlditch, this daily ritual was a mystery. As soon as she would replenish Aubry’s school lunch fund, the lunch account was empty again.

“I would ask, ‘why am I having to refill your lunch account so often,’” Houlditch remembered. “He would say, ‘well so and so didn’t have lunch, so I gave them lunch, or I bought them lunch’, so I said okay, this is what we are doing, and I kept that lunch account filled.”

Aubry’s lunch tradition carried on until his accidental death in August 2017. It was when the Houlditch family's emotional account was empty that they realized they could continue their son's mission of helping others.

“I wonder if we can just leave that account open and we can feed money into it, and we can use it as a tool to let Aubry serve,” Houlditch remembered thinking.

After speaking to the principal and others at Pike Road Elementary School, she realized there was a greater need than she or Aubry realized.

“There is a free lunch program at Pike Road Schools that does not receive federal money, there is a funding gap there,” Houlditch explained. “We thought this could be a help that funding gap, and serve as a way to remind ourselves to think about our buddies, look around and see who needs a little lunch, who needs a little love, who needs a pat on the back, or who needs a friend.”

As it turns out, Houlditch learned Aubry served far more than lunch at school. Stories of his kindness continue to surface to this day.

“This whole experience has been an awakening in that respect,” Houlditch stated. “You really don’t realize how many people you effect on a moment to moment basis, even with the smallest of things. He was the friend that everyone needed.”

It’s Houlditch’s hope that Aubry’s story will encourage acts of kindness and together we can all learn to love each other more.

“He seemed to develop special friendships with those on the fringes,” Houlditch remembered. “Those who might otherwise be overlooked or left out, he was drawn to them. He is a great example to me, a perfect example of loving without limits. He was thoughtful and thought outside of himself. So many of us focus on how is this good for me? His prime thoughts were there is a need, and how can I fix it.”

Houlditch cherishes a project Aubry was tasked with at school before his accident. She explained the assignment was to state your biggest fear, and how to work through it. Aubry’s answer was something well beyond his years.

“He wrote that his concern was that he would not shine his light bright enough,” stated Houlditch. “That the talents and gifts that the Lord had given him, he wanted to use those to the best of his ability, he didn't fall short of the mark. He was on target using his gifts and talents.”

The Houlditch family chose to donate Aubry’s organs to the Alabama Organ Center. It brings them peace that Aubry’s desire to serve lives on today.

“His corneas and heart valves were collected, and someone is going to get to see life through Aubry’s eyes and what life that is,” Houlditch said. “He did see life differently.”

It’s difficult to measure the influence of a 10-year-old, but Aubry’s mission was simple: love the broken, feed the hungry, and make sure no sits alone.

If you would like to make a tax deductible donation to Aubry’s lunch fund, you are asked to call Pike Road Elementary at 334-420-5310.

You can follow the acts of kindness in honor of Aubry on Facebook here.

