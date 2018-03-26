All lanes of Selma Highway blocked at Mitchell Young Road after crash

All four lanes of U.S. Highway 80 (Selma Highway) are blocked due to a crash.

The crash happened at Mitchell Young Road, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. A WSFA crew is en route to the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which is heading up the crash investigation, said they are working a two vehicle crash in the area and cannot confirm injuries at this time.

Authorities are urging caution in the area as emergency vehicles are on scene.

