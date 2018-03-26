Lanes of Selma Highway reopen at Mitchell Young Road after crash

A car is seen off the roadway at the scene of the crash. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Emergency vehicles, including a life flight helicopter, are on scene. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Lanes of Selma Highway at Mitchell Young Road are back open after a multi-vehicle crash.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at Mitchell Young Road.

Photos of the scene show multiple emergency vehicles, including a life-flight helicopter and a vehicle off the roadway.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Officials, they were working a two-vehicle crash and there was a fatality.

We have reached out for more information about this crash and will continue to update this story with the latest.

