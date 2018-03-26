Lanes of Selma Highway reopen at Mitchell Young Road after crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Lanes of Selma Highway reopen at Mitchell Young Road after crash

Emergency vehicles, including a life flight helicopter, are on scene. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Emergency vehicles, including a life flight helicopter, are on scene. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
A car is seen off the roadway at the scene of the crash. (Source: WSFA 12 News) A car is seen off the roadway at the scene of the crash. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Lanes of Selma Highway at Mitchell Young Road are back open after a multi-vehicle crash.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at Mitchell Young Road.

Photos of the scene show multiple emergency vehicles, including a life-flight helicopter and a vehicle off the roadway.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Officials, they were working a two-vehicle crash and there was a fatality.

We have reached out for more information about this crash and will continue to update this story with the latest.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Heineken 'Sometimes, lighter is better' ad pulled over racism complaints

    Heineken 'Sometimes, lighter is better' ad pulled over racism complaints

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:19 AM EDT2018-03-27 10:19:18 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:05 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:05:00 GMT

    In the commercial with the tagline "Sometimes, lighter is better," a bartender spots a white woman across the bar. He slides a bottle of Heineken past a couple of black people before it winds up in front of the white woman.

    More >>

    In the commercial with the tagline "Sometimes, lighter is better," a bartender spots a white woman across the bar. He slides a bottle of Heineken past a couple of black people before it winds up in front of the white woman.

    More >>

  • Mother facing deportation after allegedly stealing a salad

    Mother facing deportation after allegedly stealing a salad

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:29 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:29:02 GMT

    A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico. 

    More >>

    A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico. 

    More >>

  • How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

    How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network. 

    More >>

    After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly