New charges to be announced in multi-state child sex abuse case - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

New charges to be announced in multi-state child sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is now involved the prosecution of Germaine Moore, 44, who police believe was seen in a viral video sexually assaulting a child. (Source: ALEA) The Department of Justice is now involved the prosecution of Germaine Moore, 44, who police believe was seen in a viral video sexually assaulting a child. (Source: ALEA)
MILLBROOK, AL (WSFA) -

The Department of Justice is now involved the prosecution of Germaine Moore, 44, who police believe was seen in a viral video sexually assaulting a child.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced the new charge in a press advisory on Monday.

Federal Court records indicate Moore is charged with production of child pornography.

Moore currently faces five felony counts in state court, in the 19th Judicial Circuit, including rape in the first degree, facilitating travel to meet a child for sex, and three counts of traveling to meet a child for sex. According to prosecutors, there are multiple child victims in this case. At the time of Moore’s preliminary hearing in Elmore County, his bond is set at $5 million cash.   

Investigators served a search warrant at Moore’s house in Millbrook in February, seizing multiple devices.  Moore turned himself in the following day, and state charges were filed days later.

A Detroit mother saw the viral video and immediately realized it was her daughter who was being forced to perform a sex act.  Her daughter told police who was in the video, and those officers connected with ALEA, prompting the search warrant at Moore’s home in Millbrook.  

In Michigan, Moore is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 in the first degree, child sexually abusive commercial activity, using computers to commit a crime, and distributing obscene matter to children.

A news conference will be held Tuesday morning to discuss the direction of the cases against Moore in Alabama.

