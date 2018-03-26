23 candidates vying for Montgomery County school board seats

Candidates running for the Montgomery County Board of Education are hitting the ground running ahead of a June 5 primary.

Five of the seven seats are up for grabs, with nearly two dozen candidates vying for the job. Community leaders have been pushing for fresh leaders since "failing" schools and financial problems led to a state intervention in the Montgomery Public Schools system.

Two candidates for the Montgomery Public School board hosted events Monday night: Frederick Turner and Jannah Bailey.

Antoinette Brown, a graduate of MPS and a mother of five, attended the campaign kickoff for MPS Board District 1 candidate Frederick Turner. She desires to see change within the system.

"I would love to see the kids that graduate from our schools have the opportunity they need to succeed in life, and that isn't happening," Brown said.

Brown says she has one thing in mind.

"It is very, very crucial we get involved and something is done now," Brown said.

Justin Hampton, executive director of Common Ground Montgomery and father, is also watching the election closely.

"It is very important for people to be in these positions who care and also have a perspective to the future," Hampton said.

Business owner Bob Parker, who has children in the magnet school program, attended the kickoff for MPS Board District 5 candidate Jannah Bailey. He believes everyone has to get involved.

"We need to focus on what we have which is changing our school board, which will change our system, which will change our city," Parker said.

At their respective campaign kickoffs, Turner and Bailey had things to say. Democrat Turner said, "Parents have to have support and their opinions matter," while republican Bailey said, "We have to put the children first."

Eighteen democrats and five republicans are running for board seats. See the full list of candidates below:

District 1

Lesa Keith (Incumbent)(R)

Liletta Mahone Jenkins (D)

Frederick Turner (D)

Marcus Vandiver (D)

District 2

Larry Lee (R)

Ted Lowery (R)

Branda Irby (D)

Misty Messick (D)

Clare Weil (D)

District 3

Brenda DeRamus-Coleman (D)

Philip Ensler (D)

Melinda Stallworth (D)

District 5

Jannah Morgan Bailey (R)

Melissa B. Snowden (Incumbent)(R)

Danielle Gross (D)

Rhonda Oates (D)

Carey Owens (D)

DeVona Sims (D)

District 6

Jessica Johnson Anderson (D)

Timothy Bass (D)

Claudia Mitchell (D)

Robert Porterfield (Incumbent)(D)

Deena Weston (D)

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.