Eric: Tuesday's temperatures trending warmer

Mostly cloudy skies will continue to limit the sunshine Tuesday, but we'll see more breaks in the overcast than we had yesterday.

That will help temperatures climb toward the 70 degree mark. The real warm air gets in here tomorrow when highs spike into the lower 80s.

We're still targeting Thursday for our next storm system as a cold front approaches. Showers and thunderstorms could be locally heavy at times with a non-zero severe weather threat. We think the overall severe risk is on the lower end but is an element we will continue to watch as this time of year has a tendency to surprise you from time to time.

Watch Today in Alabama for all the details on your morning forecast.

