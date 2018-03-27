FIRST ALERT: Tracking storms Thursday

Cool and cloudy conditions have spilled over from yesterday, putting a damper on our morning sunrise. Initial impressions would lead you to believe we're in store for another day of zero sunshine. Hang on, the forecast isn't quite that bad.

TODAY: Clouds remain stubborn this morning, but should start to erode slightly into our afternoon. Models suggest a few breaks in the overcast developing and we could even go partly cloudy before sundown.

In my experience, these setups are incredibly difficult to time in terms of the clouds breaking up. If it happens sooner, temperatures will surge. If clouds hang on longer (which happens a lot), we'll never hit our forecast highs. We think the Montgomery area ends up just north of 70 degrees, but this banks on at least partial sunshine developing into the afternoon.

The Capital City Classic forecast looks great this evening with dry conditions and temperatures falling through the 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: We're above the 80-degree mark tomorrow with dry conditions continuing. It will be Thursday that features our next weather-maker as a cold front approaches. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop and press west to east Thursday morning into the afternoon. Most cold fronts this time of year carry at least some risk of severe weather. This will be no different.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the area under a Slight risk for severe weather Thursday. However, I still wonder if this is a little too aggressive given the overall lack of favorable ingredients for severe thunderstorms. Models suggest limited instability and poor lapse rates, which will limit the intensity of any storms. The key element that could overcome this will be the development of a wave of low pressure to our north as the front moves through. This would enhance shear & perhaps allow for a window of opportunity for severe weather. This prospect remains questionable at this stage, but there's certainly a few paths where isolated severe weather could be on the table. I continue to see this as a low-end threat, but the risk is not zero.

