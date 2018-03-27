Alabama lawmakers return for session's final days - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Alabama State House (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers are beginning the final days of the legislative session with several potentially contentious debates ahead of them.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday is slated to make a second attempt to debate a bill that would require police officers to record the race of stopped motorists. The House refused to debate the measure last week.

The Alabama Senate could vote on a proposal to exempt economic developers from the state ethics law. The state's commerce secretary has argued that professional site developers won't work in Alabama if they must register as lobbyists. Opponents say it opens up a wide loophole in the ethics law.

Lawmakers might also vote on bills to overhaul the juvenile justice system, do away with elected superintendents and reduce the weeks of unemployment compensation.

    In the commercial with the tagline "Sometimes, lighter is better," a bartender spots a white woman across the bar. He slides a bottle of Heineken past a couple of black people before it winds up in front of the white woman.

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:29 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:29:02 GMT

    A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico. 

    After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network. 

    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington.
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants a full pardon for hemp as the Kentucky Republican previewed legislation to free the plant from its ties to marijuana and let it take root as a legitimate crop.
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2018, file photo, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses the California Peace Officers' Association at the 26th Annual Law Enforcement Legislative Day in Sacramento, Calif.

    Supporters argue that the measure would encourage immigrants to report crime without fearing deportation, while critics say local police should provide more assistance to federal authorities.

    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). In this March 23, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington.
    A growing American economy and passage of a Republican tax overhaul appear to be helping President Donald Trump lift his approval ratings from historic lows.
