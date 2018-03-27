Man arrested after leaving the scene of an accident

A 19-year-old has been arrested after leaving the scene of an accident that caused injury in Ozark.

Christopher H. Gill was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, which carries a felony charge.

Ozark Police say officers responded to a call about a person lying in a roadway. When they arrived at the scene, they found a victim who had injuries that were consistent with being hit by a motorist. The victim was able to give officers details about the incident which lead to the arrest.

According to police, they believe Gill was under the influence of a controlled substance.

The victim is currently listed in stable condition at Southeast Medical Center.

This case is still under investigation by the Ozark Police Department.

