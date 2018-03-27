Man arrested after leaving the scene of an accident - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man arrested after leaving the scene of an accident

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A 19-year-old has been arrested after leaving the scene of an accident that caused injury in Ozark.

Christopher H. Gill was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, which carries a felony charge. 

Ozark Police say officers responded to a call about a person lying in a roadway. When they arrived at the scene, they found a victim who had injuries that were consistent with being hit by a motorist. The victim was able to give officers details about the incident which lead to the arrest.

According to police, they believe Gill was under the influence of a controlled substance.

The victim is currently listed in stable condition at Southeast Medical Center.

This case is still under investigation by the Ozark Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

