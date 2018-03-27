1 arrested in Wilcox County for January homicide

An arrest has been made in Wilcox County in connection with the January homicide of a Mobile man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Ronald Price Jr., 37, of Red Creek, was taken into custody Tuesday morning. He's charged with the shooting death of 47-year-old Robert Shane Manley.

Manley was found dead of a gunshot wound in the Red Creek area off Willie Powell Road back on Jan. 21.

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked in coordination to arrest Price including special agents with ALEA's State Bureau of Investigation, ALEA Tactical Team, ALEA Aviation Unit, officials with the Camden Police Department, Alabama Department of Conservation, Pine Hill Police Department, Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office and the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Price is being held at the Wilcox County Jail. Bond has not been set.

A statement from ALEA indicated the investigation is ongoing and that more arrests are expected.

