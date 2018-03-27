Bailey celebrates spring, reunites with her sister Tallulah

It was a very eventful and exciting week for Service Dogs Alabama and WSFA 12 News puppy Bailey.

Tuesday was her third appearance on WSFA but it was not at the studio. WSFA was broadcasting at the Montgomery Riverfront Amphitheater celebrating the first day of spring. Bailey experienced several new surroundings and sounds. She helped Meteorologist Amanda Curran give the weather forecast and then made her appearance on TV. She demonstrated a few new commands she learned this past month.

The Easter Bunny was there celebrating spring with everyone and Bailey was able to meet him. Bailey appeared in a few extra segments with WSFA and afterward, enjoyed some puppy ice cream with everyone.

Everyone was excited to see how much Bailey had grown and how well she was doing with her training to become a service dog.

While at the Riverfront, Bailey wanted to take a tour of the Harriott II Riverboat. She had never seen such a big boat! Bailey met the captain and the boat manager.

“We were thrilled to have Bailey on board. She is welcome to cruise with us anytime,” said Lainey Jenkins Boat Manager of the Harriott II.

Friday was National Puppy Day and Bailey was very excited that her sister Tallulah invited her to come to WBRC in Birmingham for a visit. All of the news staff was so excited to see and meet Bailey. They all met her at the door for an official welcome.

Bailey and Tallulah hit it off instantly and enjoyed playing with each other. Tallulah gave Bailey the tour of the newsroom and showed her where she spends most of her days. Bailey and Tallulah demonstrated for each other how well they were doing with their commands but found themselves competing for treats and attention as well.

WBRC News Anchor and Service Dogs Alabama puppy raiser Janet Hall said, “We were so glad that Bailey could come for a visit. Both of the puppies are doing so well with their training and are going to make excellent service dogs,"

Bailey had a fun week and enjoyed meeting many new friends. Check back next week to see where Bailey has been and what she has done.

To learn more about Service Dogs Alabama, click this link.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.