Name change in store for Greenville hospital?

It's been four months since L.V. Stabler Hospital in Greenville was taken over by the city. Changes are in the works. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

When the City of Greenville took ownership of L.V. Stabler Hospital last November, it saved the facility from going under. Four months later, WSFA 12 News decided to get a ‘pulse’ of how things are shaping up.

City leaders and hospital administrators are pleased with the direction of the hospital, especially with world-renowned UAB lending its expertise in hospital management.

In the last six weeks, the Stabler Hospital Authority has interviewed eight potential physicians who may be interested in moving their practices to Greenville. One of those doctors is a specialist.

There’s also talk of changing the hospital name to reflect its goal of becoming a regional hospital.

Greenville Mayor Dexter McClendon anticipates the name change sometime during the summer.

Meantime, much of the work has been behind the scenes, such as updating computer software.

WSFA 12 News reporter Bryan Henry is in Greenville today working on more details for this story. Continue checking back for updates here and during our evening newcasts.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.