Suspect wanted for breaking into vehicle, using stolen credit cards

Prattville police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects they say are wanted for breaking into a vehicle and using a credit card unlawfully.

According to police, on Feb. 16 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., unknown suspects entered into a vehicle in the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shops. The suspects stole multiple items including credit cards.

Around 4:30 p.m. that same day, police say two male suspects were seen on security video using one of the victim’s credit cards at the Piggly Wiggly on Fairview Avenue in Montgomery.

The suspects are believed to be between 30 and 45-years of age and weighing about 150 to 200 pounds.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the police or CrimeStoppers immediately using the 24-hour tip line or 215-STOP. You can also download the new P3-tips app or submit your tip through the web at this link.

