Suspect wanted for breaking into vehicle, using stolen credit ca - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

CrimeStoppers

Suspect wanted for breaking into vehicle, using stolen credit cards

The suspects were captured on security video (Source: CrimeStoppers) The suspects were captured on security video (Source: CrimeStoppers)
Suspect 1 (Source: CrimeStoppers) Suspect 1 (Source: CrimeStoppers)
Suspect two (Source: CrimeStoppers) Suspect two (Source: CrimeStoppers)
PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

Prattville police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects they say are wanted for breaking into a vehicle and using a credit card unlawfully.

According to police, on Feb. 16 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., unknown suspects entered into a vehicle in the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shops. The suspects stole multiple items including credit cards.

Around 4:30 p.m. that same day, police say two male suspects were seen on security video using one of the victim’s credit cards at the Piggly Wiggly on Fairview Avenue in Montgomery.

The suspects are believed to be between 30 and 45-years of age and weighing about 150 to 200 pounds.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the police or CrimeStoppers immediately using the 24-hour tip line or 215-STOP. You can also download the new P3-tips app or submit your tip through the web at this link.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Decision to add citizenship question to census draws protest

    Decision to add citizenship question to census draws protest

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:10 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:10:03 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:53:04 GMT
    Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census. (Source: U.S. Census Bureau/CNN)Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census. (Source: U.S. Census Bureau/CNN)

    Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.

    More >>

    Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.

    More >>

  • Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

    Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:19:56 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:51:19 GMT
    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.

    More >>

    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.

    More >>

  • How Facebook was able to siphon off phone call and text logs

    How Facebook was able to siphon off phone call and text logs

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-03-27 07:09:49 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:50:24 GMT
    The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence elections. (Source: CNN/Facebook)The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence elections. (Source: CNN/Facebook)

    The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.

    More >>

    The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly