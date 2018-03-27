Police: Woman fatally shot after dragging officer under vehicle

An investigation is underway after a fatal officer-involved shooting in north Montgomery Tuesday morning, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

MPD spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett said two Montgomery police officers were investigating a reported stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Kiwanis Street.

When the officers approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee, subsequently dragging one of the officers under the vehicle, Duckett said. The second officer shot and killed the driver.

Duckett could not release any names but said the person killed was an adult female. The officer who was dragged was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Bureau of Investigations will take over the investigation as standard protocol due to it involving an officer discharging their weapon.

This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates.

