Police: Woman fatally shot after dragging officer under vehicle

An investigation is underway after a fatal officer-involved shooting on Montgomery's north side, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
Prattville police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects they say are wanted for breaking into a vehicle and using a credit card unlawfully.More >>
An arrest has been made in Wilcox County in connection with the January homicide of a Mobile man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.More >>
A man who reportedly attempted to sexually assault a woman inside an Auburn bar last year has been killed.More >>
An Elmore County grand jury will consider five felony counts against Germaine Moore, 45, the defendant police say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl in a viral video.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>
Auburn police are investigating a robbery at PNC Bank, located in the 1600 block of S. College Street, Friday afternoon around 1:35 p.m.More >>
The FBI is searching for a serial bank robber who has hit multiple banks across Alabama since the beginning of 2018. FBI officials say the unidentified suspect started targeting PNC Bank locations on Jan. 5.More >>
A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson after court documents say she admitted to setting fire to an occupied apartment unit Friday night.More >>
Several arrests have been made in the investigation of a string of car burglaries in the Dothan area, according to Dothan police.More >>
