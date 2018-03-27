'Reign of terror is over': Federal charges announced in multi-state child sex case

Four jurisdictions are now seeking to prosecute Germaine Moore, 44, wanted for his involvement in a viral video showing the sexual assault of a child.

The viral video seen across the world launched an international investigation that ended in Detroit and Millbrook, Alabama. The victims in the case are currently in Michigan, the defendant is in Alabama, creating an issue as to what agency will prosecute Moore first.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alabama’s Middle District likely solved that issue this week, as they filed 11 charges against Moore for production of child pornography in Elmore and Autauga Counties. Nine of the counts represent still images of child pornography, two counts represent videos of child pornography reportedly produced by Moore.

“The videos are going to span multiple lengths of time, we are still working on that data," stated Lt. Brooke Walker, who is leading the investigation against Moore. “We can say we are sure the ones that were taken here are more recent, and that’s what we are trying to nail down,”

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Clark Morris stated the SBI walked down the locations shown in the images and videos and pinpointed the exact locations where the obscene material was produced.

“When ALEA executed the search warrant, they found an SD card," Morris stated. “This SD card was hidden between a cell phone and a cell phone case. When they found the card and started downloading it, this is where they found those images and videos,”

Walker stated Moore leaving this card in a location for safekeeping tells us a lot about his pattern of behavior.

“It’s very consistent to someone who is a sexually violent predator, it’s as simple as that," Walker explained. “He’s not willing to let go of something he’s considered a treasure or a trophy. Even though he knew he was in trouble, he was very well aware of those Detroit charges, he was not willing to let go of that evidence, he wanted that when he got out,”

Elmore County District Attorney Randall Houston says based on the current investigation, Moore has been sexually abusing children for nearly 20 years. Houston says he’s thankful for the cooperation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which pending a conviction, guarantees Moore will be in prison as long as legally possible.

“He was prosecuted 18-years-ago and acquitted up north somewhere," Houston stated. “My belief is that he got lucky 18-years-ago and continued to do it for 18 years. We now have four agencies who want to prosecute and we are going to guarantee he goes to prison for as long as possible,”

It’s difficult to know which federal office will prosecute Moore first, currently, it’s between the Eastern District of Michigan and the Middle District of Alabama, Morris says negotiations between the offices are currently underway.

“This is one less person that will victimize children in our area," Morris stated. “This man being behind bars ended a reign of terror that he was putting on these three little girls, and others we’re convinced – some we know about and some we don’t,”

Houston and Walker stress they too believe additional victims exist, specifically here in Alabama.

“If your child had access to that man, we need to hear from you," Walker stated. “Let us determine whether he was able to have any sort of effect on your child,”

If you have any information, or your child had contact with Moore, call Walker’s unit: 334-353-1224.

