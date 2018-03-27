I-65 NB reopened at 212 MM (Clanton) after crash with overturned camper

I-65 NB reopened at 212 MM (Clanton) after crash with overturned - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

Lanes have reopened on Interstate 65 northbound in Chilton County.  

According to Cpl. Jesse Thornton, state troopers worked a two vehicle crash at mile marker 212 (Clanton). Thornton says the crash involved an overturned camper and a tractor trailer. 

Thornton said there were injuries in the crash. 

