I-65 NB reopened at 212 MM (Clanton) after crash with overturned camper

Authorities say there were injuries in the crash. (Source: WSFA viewer)

Troopers are working a crash involving an overturned camper and a tractor trailer. (Source: WSFA viewer)

Lanes have reopened on Interstate 65 northbound in Chilton County.

According to Cpl. Jesse Thornton, state troopers worked a two vehicle crash at mile marker 212 (Clanton). Thornton says the crash involved an overturned camper and a tractor trailer.

Thornton said there were injuries in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.