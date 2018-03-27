Police looking for suspect in bomb threats at 3 Butler County banks

The threats were made Monday shortly after 12 PM. Authorities had to check out the banks one at a time before determining there were no real threats. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Greenville police and the FBI are working a "promising lead" of a bomb threat suspect.

Investigators say the suspect called in three bomb threats at three Trustmark Banks: two in Greenville and one in Georgiana. The threats were made Monday shortly after 12 p.m. Authorities had to check out the banks one at a time before determining there were no real threats.

"Had them searched for two hours or a little over while we did a search of the premises, both banks here and they did the same thing in Georgiana. We found nothing. We got a bomb dog to be on the safe side," said Greenville police chief Justin Lovvorn.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department sent a K-9 to help search for any potential bombs.

