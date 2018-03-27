Greenville Police Department to move to new location

The department of 30 sworn officers is in the process of moving into its new headquarters on Caldwell Street in downtown Greenville. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Greenville Police Department will be moving to a new location in just a few weeks.

The department of 30 sworn officers is in the process of moving into its new headquarters on Caldwell Street in downtown Greenville. The building used to be the Butler County Department of Human Resources. Chief Justin Lovvorn says his team will likely be in their new location within three weeks.

The Greenville Police Department is currently located in an old county school building about a mile away. Butler County Public School Superintendent Dr. John Strycker says they haven't decided yet what they will do with the building.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.