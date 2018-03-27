Montgomery featured in top 7 places to visit worldwide in April

Montgomery has been named as 1 of 7 places to visit worldwide (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A national publication has chosen Montgomery as one of seven world destinations to travel to in April.

Also included on the list are places like Alaska and Amsterdam.

Conde Nast Traveler selected the Capital City for its many historical sites, including the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum that are opening soon. A two-day summit, including a concert with numerous big-name artists, is planned for the grand opening April 26 and 27.

Montgomery city officials say in addition to the new memorial, the city’s “vibrant culinary scene, the revitalized riverfront entertainment district, quaint neighborhoods and historic amenities” are why the city has led the state in hotel occupancy rates.

Other publications like the New York Times have also featured the Capital City as a must-travel destination this year.

Montgomery city officials say the attention has led to an economic boom for the local economy.

In 2016, tourism created over 8,000 travel and hospitality jobs and nearly $320 million in job earnings. Visitors also spent about $1.4 million per night while staying in the capital city.

There is ongoing development on six new hotels.

“The increase in hotels and our strong tourism industry is important not only for revenue creation, but it affects overall quality of life for our residents,” Mayor Todd Strange said. “When visitors come and enjoy their stay here that means Montgomery achieves better brand awareness and attracts more events, conferences and festivals, which then boosts our revenue to helps us pave more streets, add more public safety professionals or fund worthy programs for youth. Better brand awareness can also factor in to a large company’s decision to locate to the River Region.”

