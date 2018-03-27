80-year-old man dies as a result of Monday night crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

80-year-old man dies as a result of Monday night crash

Police say this is the vehicle Cornelius Hare was driving in the Monday night crash. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Police say this is the vehicle Cornelius Hare was driving in the Monday night crash. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Emergency vehicles, including a life flight helicopter, were on scene. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Emergency vehicles, including a life flight helicopter, were on scene. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A man has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash that happened on U.S. Highway 80 in Montgomery Monday night, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms.

Cornelius Hare, 80, of Montgomery, died when the vehicle he was driving was struck by another vehicle on Mitchell Young Road. According to images from the crash, a helicopter was on scene to take Hare to Baptist Medical Center South where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle, 30-year-old Montgomery resident Tiffany Jenkins, was taken to a hospital for injuries.

Investigation is ongoing.

