Monument Dental to offer free oral cancer screenings in April - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Monument Dental to offer free oral cancer screenings in April

Throughout the month, Millbrook residents can get an oral health checkup to try and catch cancer in the early stages. (Source: Monument Dental website) Throughout the month, Millbrook residents can get an oral health checkup to try and catch cancer in the early stages. (Source: Monument Dental website)
MILLBROOK, AL (WSFA) -

Monument Dental in Millbrook will offer free oral cancer screenings in April for Oral Cancer Awareness Month. 

Throughout the month, patients can get an oral health checkup to try and catch cancer in the early stages. According to Monument Dental, about 49,750 people are diagnosed with oral cancer every year, and there are two specific pathways that lead to cancer: tobacco and alcohol usage, and exposure to the HPV16 (human papilloma virus version 16).

Monument Dental says early indicators of cancer are red/white discolorations of the soft tissue of the mouth, sores that don't heal within two weeks, and prolonged hoarseness. Advanced indicators are a sensation that something is stuck in your throat, numbness in the oral region, difficulty moving the jaw or tongue, difficulty swallowing, ear pain on one side, a sore under a denture that does not heal, or a lump/thickening that develops in the mouth or on the neck. 

To make an appointment, visit this site or call 334-285-3797. Monument Dental is located at 720 Monument Drive in Millbrook. 

For more information about oral cancer, visit this link

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • K-Pop time: South Koreans fly to Pyongyang for rare concerts

    K-Pop time: South Koreans fly to Pyongyang for rare concerts

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-03-31 03:32:19 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:24 AM EDT2018-03-31 13:24:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Youg-joon). South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses while speaking before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A South Korean artistic group including some of ...(AP Photo/Ahn Youg-joon). South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses while speaking before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A South Korean artistic group including some of ...

    Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.

    More >>

    Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.

    More >>

  • Nobel Prize winner Malala visits her Pakistan hometown

    Nobel Prize winner Malala visits her Pakistan hometown

    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-03-31 04:42:20 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:24 AM EDT2018-03-31 13:24:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash). A Pakistani customer looks at a book of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at a book store in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 30, 2018. A Pakistani women's activist said Friday that Yousafzai, who has returned to Paki...(AP Photo/B.K. Bangash). A Pakistani customer looks at a book of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at a book store in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 30, 2018. A Pakistani women's activist said Friday that Yousafzai, who has returned to Paki...

    Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has arrived in her hometown of Mingora for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls' education.

    More >>

    Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has arrived in her hometown of Mingora for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls' education.

    More >>

  • Nightclub gunman's widow sobs as jury finds her not guilty

    Nightclub gunman's widow sobs as jury finds her not guilty

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-03-31 03:22:21 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-03-31 13:16:36 GMT
    (Susan Clary via AP). In this Friday, March 30, 2018 photo released by Susan Clary, Noor Salman, second from right, and her attorneys pose for a photo after Salman was acquitted of lying to the FBI and helping her husband attack the Pulse nightclub in ...(Susan Clary via AP). In this Friday, March 30, 2018 photo released by Susan Clary, Noor Salman, second from right, and her attorneys pose for a photo after Salman was acquitted of lying to the FBI and helping her husband attack the Pulse nightclub in ...

    In a rare and stinging defeat for government prosecutors in a terrorism case, the widow of the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, has been acquitted of helping to plot the...

    More >>

    In a rare and stinging defeat for government prosecutors in a terrorism case, the widow of the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, has been acquitted of helping to plot the attack and lying to the FBI afterward.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly