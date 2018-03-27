Monument Dental to offer free oral cancer screenings in April

Throughout the month, Millbrook residents can get an oral health checkup to try and catch cancer in the early stages. (Source: Monument Dental website)

Monument Dental in Millbrook will offer free oral cancer screenings in April for Oral Cancer Awareness Month.

Throughout the month, patients can get an oral health checkup to try and catch cancer in the early stages. According to Monument Dental, about 49,750 people are diagnosed with oral cancer every year, and there are two specific pathways that lead to cancer: tobacco and alcohol usage, and exposure to the HPV16 (human papilloma virus version 16).

Monument Dental says early indicators of cancer are red/white discolorations of the soft tissue of the mouth, sores that don't heal within two weeks, and prolonged hoarseness. Advanced indicators are a sensation that something is stuck in your throat, numbness in the oral region, difficulty moving the jaw or tongue, difficulty swallowing, ear pain on one side, a sore under a denture that does not heal, or a lump/thickening that develops in the mouth or on the neck.

To make an appointment, visit this site or call 334-285-3797. Monument Dental is located at 720 Monument Drive in Millbrook.

For more information about oral cancer, visit this link.

