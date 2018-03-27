ASU releases 2018 football schedule

It's the Iron Bowl brought to the diamond, and it's sure to bring its share of fans into Riverwalk Stadium. Last year's game brought in a record crowd of 7,605.More >>
So we all know what question Nick Saban is going to be getting asked the most over the next few months. Hint: it's not about rebuilding the secondary.
Junior center Tyler Davis scored 20 points, including a key dunk late in the game, and Texas A&M defeated Alabama 68-66 on Saturday.
The No. 9 seed Crimson Tide (20-15) fell 81-58 to the No. 1 seed Wildcats.
Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.
It's the Iron Bowl brought to the diamond, and it's sure to bring its share of fans into Riverwalk Stadium. Last year's game brought in a record crowd of 7,605.More >>
Auburn forward Danjel Purifoy will be eligible to play most of next season.
Auburn of the SEC leads the series 15-12 against Clemson of the ACC. Clemson won the last meeting 72-61 on Dec. 14, 2015.
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.
Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.
The hive was buzzing around Alabama State Athletics Tuesday as the 2018 football schedule was announced.
SISTABruhtha conducted the survey and the results came back favoring the Hornets.
In his third year with the Troy Trojans, former Stanhope Elmore running back BJ Smith is counting on a breakout season.
So far, the Trojans are enjoying a 12-6 start, even after that 3-1 loss to the Trojans of Little-Rock. Saturday, they are honoring one of their own.
There will be a new champion in the Sun Belt after the Troy Trojans fell to Georgia State in the conference tournament Friday.
The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday afternoon in favor of funding a new stadium and renovations to the BJCC downtown.
Auburn University's legendary track and field coach passed away at the age of 90. Mel Rosen passed away on Sunday, March 25.
The cheap seats at the college basketball national championship game start for $120.
The cheap seats at the college basketball national championship game start for $120.
