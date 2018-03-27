ASU releases 2018 football schedule

The hive was buzzing around Alabama State Athletics Tuesday as the 2018 football schedule was announced. There is promise after head coach Donald Hill-Eley rallied the Hornets as the interim head coach last season.

ASU will play four home games and the Magic City Classic against Alabama A&M in Birmingham this upcoming season. ASU will host Mississippi Valley State for the Turkey Day Classic Nov. 22.

The Hornets will open at home against the SIAC Champion Tuskegee Golden Tigers on Sept. 1. After that, ASU is on the road for the next four games. In that stretch they will play Auburn, Kennesaw State, Grambling State and open conference play at Alcorn State.

"The overall schedule is a challenging schedule," said Eley. "The first four opponents are champions of their conferences. Our work is cut out for us to start the season. It is a champions test for the first month. We have to be healthy after that test to get ready for conference play."

In between Grambling State and Alcorn State, the Hornets will have a bye that Eley says is very important.

"It is big to have a bye week," said Eley. "And even though we open up in our stadium in September and don't get back home until November, some of our road games are in proximity to Montgomery. We're expecting Hornets fans to join us on the road, and we're prepared to put our best foot forward as we represent Alabama State."

The Hornets will take a brief stint outside of conference play to take on South Alabama Oct. 13. Other season opponents include Texas Southern, Jackson State and Prairie View A&M. The full schedule can be seen here.

