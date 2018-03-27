Lee County K9 to get body armor from non-profit

Lee County's K9 Smoke will get a bullet and stab protective vest because of a donation from a Massachussettes based organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

A Lee County Sheriff's Office dog will receive body armor, thanks to a donation from a non-profit.

Lee County's K9 Smoke will get a bullet and stab protective vest because of a donation from a Massachusetts based organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Smoke's vest is sponsored by Drs. Lisa Kuntz and Billie McNealey in Connecticut. It will be embroidered with, "In memory of Talis."

The Vested Interest program, started in 2009, is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies. The dogs must be certified and at least 20 months old.

Each vest is worth between $1,744 and $2,283 and has a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 pounds. For more information, call 508-824-6978 or visit this link.

Smoke will get his vest in eight to ten weeks.

