Barrel of Blues new fundraising event for Child Protect

An inaugural fundraising event for Child Protect will be held in April.

The event, Barrel of Blues, is the new signature fundraising event for Child Protect, Children's Advocacy Center. The event will feature food and beverages provided by ServisFirst Bank, a bourbon tasting, a silent auction, and music by blues artist Roger "Hurricane" Wilson.

The event will be held on April 26 from 6-8 p.m. at 333 Mildred Street in Montgomery. Tickets can be purchased here.

