First Alert: Updated info on Thursday's storm risk

A perfect Spring is evening is underway as I type this; temperatures will slowly drop through the 60s into the upper 50s by sunrise Wednesday. Expect clear, comfortable weather for the MAX Capital City Classic tonight at Riverwalk Stadium! Tomorrow will be perfect, too; sunshine will warm us into the 77-84 degree range across the area, with only a tiny (10%) chance of a quick shower late tomorrow. Most of us are dry. But, by Thursday, things change.

FIRST ALERT: THURSDAY STORMS: An area of surface low pressure will spin up over the lower Mississippi Valley late Wednesday, then move through the Deep South on Thursday. Warm southerly flow ahead of this system will fuel the development of rain and thunderstorms. Thursday will likely be a wet day, with several intervals of rain and rumbles.

Some of these storms could strong or severe, with my main concerns coming in the form of a low risk of damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado or two. As of right now, I see this risk being on the low side - the wind shear, instability and lapse rates are all fairly marginal, and they don't really line up in the same place at the same time. But, should that change, there are some potential outcomes that could involve a severe weather risk for our area.

SUNNY EASTER WEEKEND: The rain tapers off Friday, and the weekend looks fantastic. Sunshine will dominate, afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid-70s to lower 80s. No rain, no frost, no problems - just PERFECT weather for sunrise services and Easter egg hunts. Enjoy!

