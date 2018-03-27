Montgomery man killed in south Alabama crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery man killed in south Alabama crash

COFFEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Highway 189 just south of Elba in Coffee County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gerald Wade Hartley, 45, was killed when the 2004 Cadillac Deville he was driving left the road, hit several trees and caught fire.

Hartley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama state troopers are investigating.

